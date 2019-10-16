The Rams kept the world of Twitter busy Tuesday night.
Los Angeles first traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens after Aqib Talib was placed on injured reserve. But who would take the place of Peters?
Jalen Ramsey.
The cornerback reportedly was traded to the Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks. But it wasn’t the trade news that sent Twitter into an uproar. It was ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s tweet that called Ramsey “the best CB in the game.”
So naturally, Twitter was quick to come to New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s defense, who many believe is the NFL’s best corner.
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images