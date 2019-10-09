Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baker Mayfield has caught a fair amount of flak dating back to his college years, some of which deserved. But the recent criticism thrown at the Browns quarterback was unwarranted, and the man who sparked the issue finally has realized as much.

Richard Sherman put Mayfield on blast following San Francisco’s win over Cleveland on Monday night. The 49ers cornerback claimed Mayfield elected not to shake his hand prior to kickoff, which Sherman labeled “bush league” and “disrespectful to the game.” The football world seemed to blindly side with Sherman at first, likely due to Mayfield’s reputation, but follow-up video evidence showed the sophomore signal-caller did, in fact, exchange pleasantries with all the Niners captains, including Sherman, during the coin toss presentation.

It might be too little, too late, but Sherman plans to reach out to Mayfield in wake of misevaluating what took place.

“It’s definitely my bad,” Sherman told the “Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by ESPN. “I never want anybody to have to deal with some stuff that they didn’t do. And so, you know, the questions that he’s gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that’s already been done, you know, sure he’ll get an apology for that. I’ll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get a hold of him and talk to him … on the phone.

“He definitely deserves an apology, and that’s my bad on that.”

Despite his propensity for feuds, Mayfield likely isn’t paying too much mind to the Sherman saga. The 24-year-old has more important things to focus on, like turning things around for the Browns, who are off to an underwhelming 2-3 start to the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images