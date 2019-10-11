Rob Gronkowski has himself a cushy new gig, and he unsurprisingly brought the laughs on his first day on the job.
Gronkowski made his FOX NFL analyst debut prior to Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. Gronkowski’s first appearance was highlighted by confirmation of being open to a potential return to the football field, but there were plenty of other gems.
One of Gronk’s best soundbites came as a result of the former tight end being asked about his contract situation with FOX. The three-time Super Bowl champion took a light-hearted approach and took a friendly jab at his former team.
It sure seems as though Gronk and the Patriots maintained a solid relationship throughout his nine seasons with the franchise. The same probably can’t be said for Antonio Brown, who appears to be trying to save face after ruffling feathers on his way out of New England.
