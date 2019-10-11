Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski just can’t help himself.

The retired tight end made his broadcasting debut before Thursday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants. Gronkowski unsurprisingly was asked about whether he’d consider returning to the NFL, and, much like Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Gronkowski left the door wide open for a potential comeback.

“I would have to be feeling it,” Gronkowski said. “Feeling it big time to come back. … I’ll always keep the door open.”

We still think it’s a longshot Gronkowski comes out of retirement.

That said, Gronkowski and everyone close to him seem committed to keeping this storyline alive, and that has to be worth something.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images