It’s safe to say Rob Gronkowski was set up to succeed throughout his NFL tenure.

Gronkowski had the luxury of catching passes from Tom Brady while playing under the guidance of Bill Belichick. The 30-year-old arguably is the most talented tight end who’s ever lived, but some credit for his career accolades and eye-popping statistics surely goes to the greatest quarterback-head coach duo in football history.

But what if Gronk was forced to play under a coach other than Belichick? If the future Hall of Famer had his choice, it would be one of the new faces on NFL sidelines.

“There’s a lot of great coaches out there, but there’s one that sticks out and he’s actually a first-year coach. Just came from the collegiate level, and it’s Kliff Kingsbury,” Gronkowski said on “FOX NFL Sunday.” “I love the guy, I know the guy and I just feel like he would be a great fit. He knows his football and he actually played in New England for a year or two. That would be amazing. Likes to throw it, great personality. It would be awesome.”

It’s crazy to think Kingsbury at one point was Brady’s backup. The Arizona Cardinals head coach was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots back in 2003, and while he spent the entirety of his lone season in New England on injured reserve, the campaign set the wheels in motion for Kingsbury to find his calling in coaching.

The feeling likely is mutual for Kingsbury as well, as Kyler Murray sure could benefit from having a weapon like Gronkowski at his disposal.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images