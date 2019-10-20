Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’ll see the humorous and light-hearted sides of Bill Belichick here and there, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.

Few know this better than Rob Gronkowski, who played all nine seasons of his NFL career in New England. The stoic, often hard-nosed Patriots head coach served as a sharp contrast to Gronkowski, who possesses one of the more vibrant personalities the league has ever seen.

On the heels of his comparisons for Julian Edelman and Tom Brady, Gronkowski on Sunday was asked to do the same for his former head coach. The surefire Hall of Famer’s response probably won’t surprise any Patriots fans.

“On a daily basis, The Grinch,” Gronkowski said on “FOX NFL Sunday.” “He’s always trying to take away the fun sometimes ’cause it’s all business. Taking away the fun and then here I come, you know, all jolly, I’m Santa Claus. Ho Ho Ho.”

.@PSchrags: Last week you compared Julian Edelman to a squirrel… What are you comparing Belichick to?@RobGronkowski: The Grinch, always trying to take away the fun 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7M62JivI3I — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2019

Sounds about right.

Still, we imagine Gronkowski is more than appreciative of his time playing under Belichick. But if the ex-tight end had to play for another coach, it would be one of the league’s newcomers: Kliff Kingsbury.

