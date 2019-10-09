Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kraft has opened another front in his war to clear his name.

The New England Patriots owner sued Florida State Attorney Dave Aronberg, his office and an assistant state attorney over records relating to his prostitution-solicitation case, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers’ Will Greenlee. Kraft’s lawyers allege in a civil complaint they filed Oct. 1 Aronberg’s office “knowingly and willfully neglected their statutory duties under the Public Records Act,” by withholding records relating to the case from them. Kraft’s lawyers seek a hearing on the matter in order to obtain all evidence.

The disputed records include “categories of documents and communications relating to the Jupiter Police Department’s investigation of the (Orchids of Asia) Spa and resulting criminal charges.” Prosecutors allegedly told Kraft’s lawyers last month they already handed over “non-exempt public records” but they insist other “responsive documents and communications,” including video evidence which allegedly shows him receiving sex acts, “are exempt.”

Police say Kraft was caught on videotape receiving sex acts in exchange for money at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation, with the charges stemming from a widespread prostitution and human-trafficking sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors. Kraft apologized in a statement but has denied the allegations.

Florida judge Leonard Hanser paused Kraft’s trial in late May, and Palm Beach County (Fla.) attorneys have appealed his decision to suppress video evidence pertaining to the case.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images