It all came full circle for Bill Belichick on Sunday afternoon.

Belichick nearly 30 years ago won his first game as a head coach, leading the Browns to a victory over the Patriots in Foxboro. Fast forward to Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season, and Belichick, now in his 20th season as New England’s HC, notched his 300th career victory as the reigning Super Bowl champs cruised past Cleveland at Gillette Stadium.

Robert Kraft pointed out the irony of it all while addressing the team in the locker room after the game. The Patriots owner also managed to slide in a jab at one of the organization’s fiercest rivals before giving Belichick the game ball.

“Sept. 8, 1991 the man on my left came to Foxboro to coach the Cleveland Browns against the New England Patriots. Won his first game as a head coach,” Kraft said. “Twenty-eight years later, he’s coming back to this same location and winning his 300th game. Only the third man in the history of the 100 years of the NFL to do that. I’m happy, as we all are, that 263 of those 300 has been as coach of the New England Patriots and I’m especially happy that 299 was against the New York Jets and 300 against the Cleveland Browns.”

Robert Kraft presents Bill Belichick with the game ball after his 300th win. pic.twitter.com/Wy3h9geOGo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 28, 2019

In typical Belichick fashion, the future Hall of Fame coach likely won’t bask in the glory of his latest milestone for very long. Belichick quickly will set his sights on racking up career win No. 301 this Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images