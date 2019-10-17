Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL season could be getting a little longer very soon.

Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday confirmed that talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association have occurred regarding an expansion of the regular season from 16 games to 17, via NBC Sports’ Mike Florio.

Goodell pointed to steps the league has taken in player safety as a justification for expanding the regular season.

“We’ve had very fruitful discussion on it, discussing the positives and negatives, and the changes to the game that we’ve made over the last 10 years, which I think are really important as it relates to the safety of the game and how we’re preparing and practicing, and training our players,” Goodell told reporters. “I think those changes have made a significant impact in a positive way, and so that is something we’ll continue to discuss.”

The NFL initially eyed an expansion to an 18-game regular season but it appears the league is willing to compromise.

Goodell also said that the season would continue to start the weekend after Labor Day, which would push the completion of the regular season back and potentially make for some awkward scheduling with the Super Bowl, which has fixed dates scheduled through 2024.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images