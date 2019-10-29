Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romeo Langford has yet to play for the Celtics this season, but there’s a chance that could change Wednesday when Boston takes on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Langford, who has been sidelined with a sprained knee since Boston’s third preseason game, was left off the Celtics latest injury report for the first time this season. Enes Kanter (left knee contusion) will remain out, while Daniel Theis (left ankle sprain) is questionable, per the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Milwaukee: Enes Kanter (left knee contusion) – OUT

Daniel Theis (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 29, 2019

Time will tell if Langford is among Boston’s active players Wednesday, but either way they’ll be faced with quite a challenge in containing Giannis Antetokounmpo. The difficult matchup likely doesn’t bode well for Langford seeing his first career action.

Langford played in two preseason games for Boston, logging two points on 1-of-5 shooting over 21 combined minutes. He missed all summer league action as he recovered from a torn ligament in his shooting thumb.

The Celtics and Bucks are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

