Boy, Romeo Langford just isn’t having much luck lately.

The Boston Celtics rookie went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after awkwardly bending his right knee, and promptly left the game. He was later diagnosed with a sprain.

But Langford played it off after the game, revealing he’d slipped on a wet spot on the court.

“It was just like scary fall, that’s all,” Langford said, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “My leg just bent; it’s fine.”

Brad Stevens also addressed the injury after Sunday’s game but seemed a tad less optimistic, at least when it comes to playing Langford on Tuesday against the Cavs.

“It’s not bad-bad, but who knows what that means for Tuesday,” the coach said, per Boston.com.

Langford has only been with the Celtics for a few months and already has struggled with a number of injuries. On top of tweaking his knee Sunday, thumb and groin injuries have also plagued his young career in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images