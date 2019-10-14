Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pope Francis wanted to take a minute and send out a thoughtful tweet to recognize the five new saints who were canonized Sunday morning, but a simple hashtag prompted a slew of hilarious responses.

The Pope, whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, hashtagged the word “saints” in his tweet, prompting the New Orleans Saints emoji to pop up next to the word. Twitter did its thing, sending Pope Francis tweets about him being a Saints fan.

But maybe the mistake brought New Orleans some luck after all as it defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 on Sunday afternoon in Week 6 action at TIAA Bank Field.

After the win, the Saints made sure to recognize The Pope for blessing their team. Check it out:

Couldn't lose after this.#Blessed and highly favored 🙌⚜️ https://t.co/2BoE2oYGqF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2019

We’ll see how long the blessing stays with New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images