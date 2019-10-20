Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two potential playoff contenders will go head-to-head Sunday at Soldier Field in a head-to-head in a battle of the NFC’s elite.

Teddy Bridgewater and the New Orleans Saints sit at an impressive 5-1 despite losing quarterback Drew Brees in Week 2. The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, is coming off a bye and are hoping quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is back after missing a start in Week 5.

The Saints could be without star running back Alvin Kamara, too, which could further give the Bears an edge at home.

Here’s how to watch Saints vs Bears online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

