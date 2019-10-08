Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Giants could be in store for a long, long night at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

There was some hope in The Meadowlands that Week 6 could mark the return of Saquon Barkley, who sustained a high ankle sprain Sept. 22. The star running back almost immediately jumped ahead of his projected timetable for return and last week expressed belief he’d be able to suit up against the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately for Barkley and the Giants, it looks like the 22-year-old’s absence will continue through the upcoming “Thursday Night Football” tilt, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Saquon Barkley unlikely to play Thursday night against the Patriots, per sources. Still expected to be too early for medical clearance despite returning to practice last week. It has been 16 days since he suffered a high ankle sprain. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2019

Rookie quarterbacks historically have struggled in Foxboro, so Daniel Jones likely was going to find himself behind the eight ball even if the Giants were fully healthy. But with Barkley, backup RB Wayne Gallman and top wideout Sterling Shepard all expected to be inactive, a brutal evening could be on the horizon for Jones, who will be tasked with leading a heavily shorthanded New York squad against arguably the best defense in football.

Yeah, this one might get ugly.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images