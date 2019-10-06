Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak was an absolute brick wall for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old was stellar between the pipes for Boston, recording his first shutout of the season on 35 shots from the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Halak was strong all throughout the night, but came alive when the team needed him the most in the third period and recorded a phenomenal save to keep the Bruins ahead by one.

To see Halak’s biggest save of the night in Boston’s 1-0 win, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images