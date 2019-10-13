Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 6 with their seasons heading in drastically different directions.

Russell Wilson and Co. are fresh off a Thursday-night win over the Los Angeles Rams, moving their record to 4-1 as they head into FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns, on the other hand, were embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers in an ugly Monday Night Football loss. Despite their high expectations entering the season, they sit at 2-3.

Here’s how you can live-stream Seahawks-Browns:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images