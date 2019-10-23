Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A nubmer of NBA players past and present have weighed in on the recent NBA-China controversy.

Now, it’s Shaquille O’Neal’s turn to chime in.

From current players like LeBron James to former players like Kendrick Perkins, it seems everyone has an opinion on the issue that continues to plague the league. And apparently, so does O’Neal.

Unlike most other players, however, O’Neal defended Morey.

“One of our best values here in America is free speech we’re allowed to say what we want to say and we are allowed to speak out on injustices and that’s just how it goes,” O’Neal said during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Tuesday. “If people don’t understand that, that’s something they have to deal with. I just think it as unfortunate for both parties and you got people speaking when they don’t know what they’re talking about, but Daryl Morey was right. Whenever you see something wrong in the world you should have the right to say, ‘that’s not right’ and that’s what he did.”

Considering the amount of backlash Morey’s received, it’s refreshing to see someone come to his defense. But for now, the debate rages on.

