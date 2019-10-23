Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FC Barcelona probably won’t allow Slavia Praha’s UEFA Champions League experience to become less difficult.

The teams will meet Wednesday in Prague, Czech Republic, in their third UEFA Champions League Group F game. Slavia Praha is third in the Group F standings with one point, while Barcelona sits second with four points.

Barcelona’s visit marks the third consecutive game in which Slavia Praha will face a former Champions League winner, following matchups against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. Slavia Praha faces a daunting task in its first-ever meeting with Barcelona as it must contain superstar forward Lionel Messi and his lieutenants.

ℹ️ All-time #UCL group stage top scorers: ⚽️6⃣6⃣ Lionel Messi

⚽️6⃣2⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️4⃣3⃣ Karim Benzema

⚽️3⃣9⃣ Ruud van Nistelrooy

⚽️3⃣9⃣ Robert Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/NZhQpzwNKn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 23, 2019

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images