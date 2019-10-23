FC Barcelona probably won’t allow Slavia Praha’s UEFA Champions League experience to become less difficult.
The teams will meet Wednesday in Prague, Czech Republic, in their third UEFA Champions League Group F game. Slavia Praha is third in the Group F standings with one point, while Barcelona sits second with four points.
Barcelona’s visit marks the third consecutive game in which Slavia Praha will face a former Champions League winner, following matchups against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. Slavia Praha faces a daunting task in its first-ever meeting with Barcelona as it must contain superstar forward Lionel Messi and his lieutenants.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TUDNxtra
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images