Rebekah Vardy probably has more ‘splainin to do.

The wife of Leicester City and England men’s national team forward Jamie Vardy has been accused by Coleen Rooney, the wife of English soccer legend and current D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, of sharing details of her private life with an English tabloid newspaper. Although Rebekah Vardy denies Rooney’s charge, which follows one of the all-time great social-media sleuthing operations, we might have to join team Coleen Rooney.

Rooney shared details of how it all went down Wednesday morning.

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories,” Rooney wrote. “There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family — all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

“To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories for a while.)

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Roughly 30 minutes later, Vardy denied the accusation she views as nothing short of slander.

“As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this,” she wrote in response to Rooney’s post. “I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years, various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself. I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset that have chose to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.”

So … which side are you on: Team Vardy or Team Rooney? You have to pick one.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images