Being in “South Park’s” crosshairs is the last place any person, place or thing wants to be.

Alas, that is where the NBA now finds itself, along with China.

In case you’ve missed it, the NBA has sought to mend fences with China in recent days after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (rightly) supported free speech and pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Many, including Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, have praised Morey for his willingness to say the right thing despite the business interests of the NBA, which has taken a beating for trying to appease China.

“South Park” also has drawn the ire of China. The ever-controversial (yet ever-excellent) Comedy Central show criticized the nation’s censorship issues in last week’s episode, “Band in China.” As a result, the show was banned in the country — because of course.

That all led to this gloriously tongue-in-cheek statement from show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone:

Well said, guys.

Now, we’ll leave you with an excerpt from “Band in China.”

