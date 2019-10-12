Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TD Garden welcomed the Boston Bruins home on Saturday night for the beginning of their 2019-20 home stand. And the Black and Gold didn’t take long to settle back into their home digs.

Boston got on the board within the first five minutes against the New Jersey Devils, with Brad Marchand getting things going. It was a play that started back in the defensive zone with a steal from David Pastrnak. He then fired a sharp breakout pass to Marchand that led to the goal.

See a breakdown of the play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images