It’s been a story of next man up under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it hasn’t exactly gone well.

After losing Ben Roethlisberger for the season, Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph has been ruled out of the team’s Week 6 contest after a frightening hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas put the gunslinger in concussion protocol. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges now will be called to action Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Chargers have yet to really click this season and they will be coming off a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Here’s how to watch Chargers-Steelers:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images