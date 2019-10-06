Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This could get interesting.

Stefon Diggs, who this week essentially confirmed he wants to be traded, will play for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday against the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Diggs missed practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons, and has been the subject of rampant trade rumors throughout the week.

The star receiver’s discontent seemingly stems from frustrations over the struggles of Minnesota’s offense, which is led by the perpetually unimpressive Kirk Cousins.

Diggs hasn’t been tied to any other team in particular, but many have speculated the cap-crunched New England Patriots would be a natural fit.

Vikings’ WR Stefon Diggs is expected to be active today vs the NY Giants, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019

So, what if the Vikings get down early in this game and Cousins again looks terrible? Will Diggs throw a fit on the sideline, or will he be professional?

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images