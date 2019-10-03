The New England Patriots pro shop might want to hold off on printing those Stefon Diggs jerseys — at least for now.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver has been the subject of trade speculation this week, but the Vikings apparently have no plans to trade the star wideout, according to multiple reports. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran cited a league source who indicated Minnesota doesn’t intend to trade him, and ESPN’s Josina Anderson spoke to a team who would have interest in acquiring Diggs but was told he’s not available.

A team that told me today they’d definitely be interested in Stefon Diggs said they were informed the #Vikings WR would not be traded. #SoTheresThat — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 3, 2019

Of course, things change, and it’s also entirely possible Minnesota is telling everyone they aren’t trading him in order to drive up the price. Diggs’ social media activity hasn’t done anything to quiet the speculation, and his non-injury absence from Wednesday’s practice was an eye-opener. And as Pro Football Talk pointed out Wednesday night, the Vikings took a similar approach with Percy Harvin in 2013 before trading him to Seattle.

The Vikings, it sure seems, are far from done. Minnesota has indeed stumbled out of the gate, going 2-2 through the first four weeks and technically sits in last place in the NFC North. And despite the Vikings’ 0-2 record in the division, the North still feels wide open, especially in early October. Trading Diggs also is unlikely to cure what ails the Vikings, as they have struggled to move the ball through the air, as only the New York Jets have averaged fewer passing yards per game than Minnesota’s 169. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is tasked with turning that around while also appeasing his receiving corps after Diggs’ partner in crime, Adam Thielen, spouted off about the Vikings’ aerial deficiencies following their Week 3 loss in Chicago.

As for the Patriots, they should be turning over every stone in their search for receiving depth. New England’s pass-catching stable has ebbed and flowed through the first month of the season, highlighted by the signing and subsequent release of Antonio Brown. Since that circus ended, Julian Edelman has been banged up, and now Josh Gordon popped up on the injury report this week with a balky knee that could be the reason he hasn’t looked right at times this season.

All the parties involved have exactly a month to figure this out. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images