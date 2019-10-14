Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith really, really hates the Cowboys. So it’s safe to say he was quite happy about the outcome of Dallas’ Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

The Cowboys looked as if they were going to make a pretty impressive comeback Sunday afternoon, but some bad clock management from head coach Jason Garrett helped the Jets secure their first win of the season.

The 24-22 loss prompted an angry Terrell Owens to call out Garrett, but all Smith could do was laugh at the embarrassment.

Literally.

The ESPN analyst posted a 36-second video to his Twitter account that begins with him hysterically laughing, chanting “J-E-T-S JETS, JETS, JETS!,” before yelling, “How about them Cowboys?!” through his laughter.

Check it out for yourself.

J-E-T-S! JETS JETS JETS! pic.twitter.com/CDabN8fC4n — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 13, 2019

Well, “First Take” should be interesting on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images