Antonio Brown continued his usual weird social media ways Wednesday when he suggested on Instagram Live that the New England Patriots bring him back.

The All-Pro wide receiver, who filed a grievance against the Patriots and Oakland Raiders seeking more than $40 million in unpaid salary and signing bonuses, claimed New England still owes him money and might as well let him earn it.

The message didn’t sit well with Stephen A. Smith, who expressed confusion and took Brown to task Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“I was like, ‘Did I miss something? Did I miss the news that he won the grievance and the Patriots gotta pay him?’ Because I didn’t recall seeing that, so when he said, ‘They gotta pay me anyway,’ I was like, ‘Really? When did that happen?’ Because I didn’t know that,” Smith said. “Now having said all of that, the word that comes to mind is ‘phony’ or ‘phoniness.’ That’s the word that comes to my mind when I’m thinking about Antonio Brown. And here’s the reason why, more so than anything else: Correct me if I’m wrong, didn’t we see (Antonio Brown) on his couch or his chair in the living room of his home in Pittsburgh being interviewed by our very own Mr. Fowler for ESPN, if I remember correctly months ago, didn’t he say, ‘I don’t need football.’ Talking about Antonio Brown here. He said, ‘I don’t need football. I don’t need the money.’ I’m sorry, did I hear him correctly?

“I think I’m quoting him accurately: ‘I don’t need the money and I don’t need football. You understand. There are more things in life that matter?’ I recall listening to him on the phone with (Raiders coach) Jon Gruden, when Jon Gruden said, ‘Man, I want you to be here,’ when (Brown) was secretly taping him, violating California state laws by the way. Didn’t he say … ‘I’m more than a football player. I’m a man. You know, there’s more to life than playing football. There’s more to life than the money.’ So now you’re talking about the money and the football. Really? Now that you’re not playing. You told us it didn’t matter to you. You told Jon Gruden it didn’t matter. You told the Pittsburgh Steelers it didn’t matter. Well now it matters, huh? I’m sorry, the word that comes to my mind is ‘phoniness.’ ”

It’s been a rough few months for Brown, who was released by the Raiders and proceeded to join the Patriots after initially being traded by the Steelers. He’s been the subject of several controversies, including allegations of sexual assault and rape, and might find it awfully difficult to land another NFL job despite his on-field talent.

The Patriots reportedly have no interest in reuniting with the 31-year-old despite his wacky social media suggestion. And Smith probably is the least surprised person in the world based on his overall outlook on AB.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images