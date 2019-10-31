Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL has handed out two AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors so far this season. Both have gone to New England Patriots defensive backs.

Safety Devin McCourty was the September winner after intercepting passes in each of the Patriots’ first four games. In October, it was All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was recognized Thursday morning.

The Gilly 🔒

The Quiet Storm

The AFC Defensive Player of the Month Congrats, @BumpNrunGilm0re: https://t.co/jrSEEiA9ep pic.twitter.com/cZByncddUs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 31, 2019

Gilmore intercepted two passes and broke up five others during the Patriots’ four October contests, including a one-pick, four-PBU showing in a Week 6 win over the New York Giants. In those four games, he allowed seven catches on 24 targets for 127 yards and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots’ defense as a whole leads the NFL in total interceptions (19), takeaways (25), sacks (31) and points allowed per game (7.6). The unit will face its most difficult challenge of the season to date on Sunday night against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images