FOXBORO, Mass. — The story of a 12-year-old girl bullied over her love for football has caught the attention of New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

On Thursday night, Gilmore extended an invite to a future Patriots game to Quinn Miller, a youth football player from nearby Pawtucket, R.I. Quinn plays wide receiver and defensive back and wears the same number as Gilmore, No. 24.

She’s repping that 24! Would love to meet you Quinn! If anyone knows her contact DM me! Hopefully she would enjoy a Pats game! https://t.co/DXBSjb0MKo — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) October 18, 2019

Speaking with reporters Friday, Gilmore said Quinn’s story resonated with him. He believes she should be recognized for pursuing her passion despite the taunts she hears from her peers.

“It’s a sad situation, but I’m happy for her,” Gilmore said. “I’m happy she’s focused and having fun playing football. I think she should be happy and not let nothing affect her on the outside, be happy to go to school, be happy to play sports. Hopefully, I can connect with her soon.”

Quinn’s mother, Christine Miller, told WPRI that Gilmore reached out to the family Friday and invited Quinn to a game.

“No matter what it is — in class or in sports — do what you love and never let no one tell you that you can’t do nothing,” Gilmore said. “Women can play whatever they want to play. That’s one thing I would tell her.”

Gilmore and the Patriots will visit the New York Jets on Monday before returning to Gillette Stadium to face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images