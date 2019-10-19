Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Wright was released by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but it appears he has a longer road ahead of him in order to get back to the mound.

The knuckleballer appeared in just six games for Boston in 2019 after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. Wright dealt with foot and arm injuries that ultimately ended his season prematurely.

But Wright revealed Friday he will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

“I’m fully committed to rehab and making a comeback,” Wright said via text, per Bradford. “I feel better than I have ever and want to get back to a position I haven’t been in since 2016, which is healthy. My sole focus is to get healthy and stay focused.”

The 35-year-old received a PRP injection in August, but was unsuccessful at providing the relief Wright was looking for.

He spent six seasons with the Sox and appeared in just 81 games, switching between a starting and relieving role.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images