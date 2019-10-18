Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce has gone down under and shown he still has what it takes to be a professional athlete.

The Boston Celtics legend participated tested himself against some potential future stars Friday at the Australian Football League Draft Combine. AFL high performance manager Paul Sealey tested Pierce’s agility and height, while while AFL legend Brent Harvey taught “The Truth” some kicking and handballing skills and subjected him to mental tests. Ever the competitor, Pierce seemingly gave each drill an honest effort and ultimately impressed his Australian hosts.

“I think you’ve got it, you’ve got two years left in you,” Harvey said.

“I think I’ve got what it takes,” Pierce replied jokingly. “… when you talk about lateral movement, the hand-eye (coordination) all that stuff comes into play when you play AFL and the NBA. It’s a lot of the same training.”

Pierce is in Australia to promote the NBA’s upcoming season, but he just might have found another athletic calling.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images