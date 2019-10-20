Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the 2019-20 season swiftly approaching, one of the biggest question marks facing the Boston Celtics is the future of Jaylen Brown.

The talented 22-year-old is eligible for a new contract and faces restricted free agency next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal by Monday. Boston reportedly has had ongoing discussions with Brown with hopes to lock down a new deal before the Monday deadline, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Brown was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and is coming off of an up-and-down season in which he averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, but showed promising flashes throughout the season.

For more on Brown, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.