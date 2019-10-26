Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics announced some welcoming news Saturday.

With injuries to Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis, Boston activated a fan favorite ahead of its game against the New York Knicks.

Celtics rookie center Tacko Fall officially will be active for the team Saturday at Madison Square Garden, meaning he’ll likely make his NBA regular season debut. Fall was sidelined last week with a concussion and officially has been cleared to play.

This comes at a perfect time for the C’s, as they have lost two of their three centers since opening night, as both Kanter and Theis will sit out with injuries.

#NEBHInjuryReport Tacko Fall is healthy and will be active for tonight’s game against the Knicks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2019

The only shame in all of this is that his first game will not be in Boston, but no fear, as Celtics fans always have traveled well and “Tacko” chants are sure to fill MSG on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports