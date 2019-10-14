Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While some fans certainly hoped Tacko Fall would remain in a Celtics uniform, few expected him to actually make the cut.

Yes, the 7-foot-5 big man has defied the odds. And he’s likely just as surprised as you are.

“I didn’t expect it,” Fall told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on Sunday. “It just came out of the blue, out of nowhere.”

The Celtics announced their decision to convert Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way deal prior to Sunday’s preseason contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall said someone had called him earlier in the day to break the good news, and confirmed it with Celtics assistant general manager Michael Zarran shortly after.

And make no mistake, Fall doesn’t plan on letting this golden opportunity go to waste.

“It means a lot, it’s another step towards my goal. I’ve fought really hard to get to this point and I’ve really taken advantage of every opportunity that was given to me. And I just see it as another opportunity to improving, keep (im)proving myself and hopefully one day soon own a spot on this team.

After the game @tvabby caught up with @tackofall99 to talk about his two-way deal with the @celtics pic.twitter.com/gM6U6s3Cx5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 13, 2019

Fall will now spend much of his time up in Portland, Maine where he will play for the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G-League affiliate. Per his new contract, Fall can spend up to 45 days with the Celtics during the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images