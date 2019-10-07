Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it happened, Tacko Time took over TD Garden on Sunday night.

After much pleading from Celtics fans during the team’s preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets, Tacko Fall made his debut in Boston in the fourth quarter. And to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the crowd absolutely lost its mind when Fall entered the game.

Naturally, the center followed up the entrance with two highlight plays, throwing down a powerful putback jam and swatting a shot at the other end.

☘️ A warm welcome for Tacko Fall in Boston… followed up by a slam & swat! @celtics | #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/NKVjkFLRDJ — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2019

Tacko Mania knows no bounds.

