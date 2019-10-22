Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are off to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in their season opener Wednesday night, but they’ll do so without two of their younger faces.

Tacko Fall (concussion protocol) and Romeo Langford (sore right knee) officially were ruled out Tuesday, per the Celtics.

Fall missed Saturday’s practice with a head injury, a decision that head coach Brad Stevens claimed was the team being more cautious than anything else. The injury occurred at some point after practice Friday, when Fall was a full participant. He went through most of practice Tuesday with minimal contact, according to Stevens.

Langford suffered a right knee sprain in the Celtics’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers after slipping on a wet spot on the floor. He’ll continue to recover before making his regular-season debut.

Robert Williams caught an inadvertent elbow from Cavaliers’ forward Kevin Love in that same game, landing him in concussion protocol for most of last week. The second-year forward has since been cleared to play and is not on Wednesday night’s injury report.

Tip-off between the 76ers and Celtics is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images