Grant Williams might not have been become friends with Tacko Fall had he passed his first test.

The Boston Celtics rookies confirmed to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss on Thursday their friendship began after Williams tried to dunk on Fall in May at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago. Williams, who’s 6-foot-7 thought he would enjoy an easy dunk during one combine game, but Fall, who stands 11 inches taller, had other ideas.

“He tried to dunk on me and I blocked it,” Fall said. “After that, every time I saw him, I would just talk s–t, talk about that dunk. … I can’t believe he really tried me like that. He knows it.”

Williams insists he would have won that battle had he used his other hand.

“I remember it to this day,” he said. “I should have dunked it with my left hand, cause I would’ve caught him if I did. But he refuses (to admit) that. He said every time that I wouldn’t have dunked on him. If I dunked on my left, I say yes I would have. You’re on the other side of the rim. I would have been dunking on the side and it would have looked amazing.”

Their initial banter talk blossomed into a genuine bond after the Celtics drafted Williams with the 22 overall pick and signed Fall as an undrafted free agent shortly thereafter. The rookies lived in the same hotel, explored Boston and the surrounding region together. Now their lockers are close to each others, as they begin their respective NBA careers in Boston.

Although they’re now best of friends, Williams will vie for above-the-rim revenge, and Fall will be ready.

“Next time, I’ll get him,” Williams said.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images