The Rays are off to the American League Divisional Series.

Tampa Bay cruised to a 5-1 victory in Wednesday night’s AL wild card game, sending the Oakland Athletics home with their second-straight wild card loss. This is Tampa’s first postseason victory since 2013, when the Rays defeated the Cleveland Indians in that year’s wild card contest.

All five of the Rays’ runs were scored off four home runs. Yandy Diaz hit two of those jacks, one in the first and one in the third.

Let us introduce you to Yandy and his 💪#StayHungry pic.twitter.com/wkcfFuzU75 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 3, 2019

Avisail Garcia also hit himself a homer, launching a two-run bomb over the right field wall in the second.

Tommy Pham capped things off with a solo shot in the fifth.

Check out the final out:

Your Rays are heading to the ALDS!#StayHungry pic.twitter.com/qivnWLT3ZL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 3, 2019

The Ray now will take on the Houston Astros in the ALDS starting Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images