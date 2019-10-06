Tacko Fall never has played a game for the Celtics before, but he’s clearly already loved in the city of Boston.
The center and the rest of the Celtics welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to TD Garden on Sunday for their first preseason game. Terry Rozier, who was sent to the Hornets in a sign-and-trade that helped bring Kemba Walker to Boston received an ovation from the Garden crowd.
But the fans let it be known who they really wanted to see on the court when we “We want Tacko” chant rang through TD Garden.
Take a look:
The fans got what they wanted in the fourth quarter when Fall entered the game.
