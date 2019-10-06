Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall never has played a game for the Celtics before, but he’s clearly already loved in the city of Boston.

The center and the rest of the Celtics welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to TD Garden on Sunday for their first preseason game. Terry Rozier, who was sent to the Hornets in a sign-and-trade that helped bring Kemba Walker to Boston received an ovation from the Garden crowd.

But the fans let it be known who they really wanted to see on the court when we “We want Tacko” chant rang through TD Garden.

Take a look:

“We want Tacko” says the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/lUImQCAhz4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 6, 2019

The fans got what they wanted in the fourth quarter when Fall entered the game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images