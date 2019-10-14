Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terrell Owens never has been one to keep his opinions to himself, especially when it comes to Cowboys.

Owens was release by Dallas before the 2009 season after spending three years with the team. The Hall of Famer claims he was”blindsided” by it and believes then-quarterback Tony Romo had something to do with the whole thing as well as making plans to get Jason Witten the ball more than other receivers.

He was vocal on Twitter about making an NFL comeback, even wanting to play with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Obviously that never became a thing, and Owens’ career ended after the 2010 season as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

And after the Cowboys’ disastrous loss to the New York Jets, who were winless coming into Week 6, Owens fired off a tweet criticizing his former team.

“Gonna be a tough week in @dallascowboys!!! 🤔 Hmmm Y’all still think Jason Garrett is the answer? So predictable!! Go to

@JasonWittenon 3rd down! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ Call me a hater all u want! Just keeping in 100!,” he tweeted.

Yikes.

But he wasn’t done there.

Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it's the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back 😜 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 13, 2019

Can you imagine a reunion between Owens and the Cowboys? While highly unlikely, we’re sure it would make for a slew of stories.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images