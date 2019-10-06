Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier’s time in Boston may be over, but his tenure here certainly was an interesting one.

The point guard was sent to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics. Rozier figures to be the centerpiece of the Hornets offense this season, something he never really got a chance to do in Boston.

Rozier dazzled for a time while Kyrie Irving missed time with a knee injury, particularly in helping the C’s to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018. But the guard never was thrilled with the number of opportunities he was given while Irving was healthy.

Coincedentally, the Hornets and the Celtics open their preseason schedules against one another on Sunday at TD Garden, marking Rozier’s first trip back to Boston since the swap. The guard shared an endearing message to Boston media before the game.

“I miss you guys a lot. You guys are crazy, but I love you guys,” Rozier said, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

Rozier was a rather popular player in the Celtics locker room and with the media during his time here, and it has to be weird for Rozier that his first time wearing his new colors comes against his former team.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images