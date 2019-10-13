Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounce back following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5?

The Chiefs welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead Stadium in one of the biggest games of NFL Week 6. The Texans improved to 3-2 in Week 5 as they outlasted the Atlanta Falcons in one of the biggest shootouts of the season, winning 53-32 over the Atlanta Falcons. On the other side of the ball is the Chiefs, who fell to 4-1 with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

The matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson is being considered the next great QB rivalry as they face off for the first time.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs Chiefs online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access