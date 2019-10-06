Is there anything better than a big-man touchdown? No, no there is not.
Why’s that? Well, as John Madden put it in the critically acclaimed film “The Replacements,” it’s because you get a big-guy touchdown dance.
Usually, the only time we get a big-man score is on the occasional scoop and score by a defensive lineman, but Texas gave one of their offensive linemen a crack at reaching the end zone Saturday against West Virginia.
The Longhorns called left tackle Samuel Cosmi’s number on a delayed screen. Cosmi bumped outside as quarterback Sam Ehlinger rolled right. After catching the backwards pass, Cosmi went 12 yards for score.
Check it out:
Absolutely glorious.
