The Philadelphia 76ers have the talent and length that will create nightmare matchups for opponents all year long.

The additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson round out Philly’s starting lineup of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris to give them tremendous size, something that should hinder the Celtics’ ability to stay with them come opening night. But Kemba Walker isn’t worried about that. He’s been dealing with a lack of height his entire life.

“Everybody’s big to me, so that don’t matter,” Walker said Thursday, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

The 6-foot-nothing guard hasn’t let his lack of stature prevent him from succeeding to this point in his career, and it likely won’t in 2019-20.

Walker is coming off his third consecutive All-Star appearance and first All-NBA selection in which he averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists in 82 games with the Charlotte Hornets. He’ll look to provide the same punch this season as he anchors the Celtics new-look offense.

The UConn product’s confidence is great, but whether Celtics fans like it or not, the Sixers will be a force to be reckoned with this season. Boston will get its first taste on Oct. 23 when they head to Wells Fargo Center for the season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images