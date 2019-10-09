There are plenty of Tom Brady takes that come nearly on a daily basis from the folks over at FOX Sports 1.
Between Nick Wright on “First Things First,” and Colin Cowherd on “The Herd,” the takes run the gauntlet from anti-Brady to pro-Patriots.
Wright, as many Patriots fans know, is only about a couple pegs down from Max Kellerman when it comes to picking part anything he can at every possible turn when it comes to Brady and the Patriots. Cowherd is a self-admitted Brady admirer.
And Cowherd apparently had some fun at Wright’s expense during the AFC Championship Game in January in a text message about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
“In our house we call Patrick Mahomes ‘Mr. Fancy Passer.’ We also call Tom Brady once a year… to congratulate him on another Super Bowl. 🐐,” Cowherd texted Wright, as Wright revealed Wednesday on “The Herd.”
According to Wright, the two have not texted each other since.
Awesome.
