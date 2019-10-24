Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving isn’t afraid nowadays to make it clear that going back to New York was always part of the plan for him.

The now-Brooklyn Nets guard gave an emotional speech prior to his debut Wednesday night, which came after he said he was signing with the Nets “regardless” this offseason. Then, after dropping 50 points in his debut in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Irving made another remark that will probably bother Celtics fans.

“Just a Jersey kid playing for his home team,” Irving said, via SNY. “There’s nothing like it. This has been brewing since I was in fourth grade, and I didn’t know what was going to happen at this point or at this age, but it’s here and I just want to take full advantage of it and just be happy, just have a sense of gratitude every time I step on the floor wearing a Nets uniform.

Irving, of course, declared last October that he planned to re-sign with the Celtics, and he’s since explained why he changed course.

Signing with Brooklyn 100 percent is his prerogative, as he’s earned the right to play where he wants as one of the NBA’s premier guards. The way he went about it though probably never will sit well with Celtics fans.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images