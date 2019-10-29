Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is stronger than he looks.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi highlighted this Monday afternoon when he told NFL Network physical strength probably is the most underrated aspect of the New England Patriots wide receiver’s game. Having taken Bill Belichick’s advice and re-watched the first-quarter touchdown pass Edelman received during the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, in which he easily shed a would-be tackler en route to the end zone, Giardi has a newfound appreciation for the veteran’s power.

” … one of the things that we underrate about Julian Edelman is his playing strength,” Giardi said. “He’s listed at about 198 pounds. Maybe (he actually is) 195 if he’s lucky. He’s listed at 5’10.” He’s (in fact) probably 5’9.”

“But he plays so much bigger than that. And there is a mental toughness about him, as (Tom) Brady talked about in the postgame. He (Brady) said ‘in those big moments, I know that Julian will find a way to get open. I know that Julian will find a way to get the yards or the play that we need.’

“I would say over the last four or five years, other people do things more spectacularly on a consistent basis, but I will argue he has been as good a receiver as there has been in the league.”

You wouldn't think Julian Edelman possesses this one trait just by looking at him…#Patriots @@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/k9QaLTw64N — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 28, 2019

Edelman, 33, revealed earlier this month being constantly overlooked doesn’t bother him much. Nevertheless, the likes of Brady and Edelman’s other staunchest supporters rate him as not only a Pro Bowl talent, but also one worth of Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration.

Should the relatively small slot receiver continue burnishing his résumé with more touchdowns, wins and perhaps Super Bowl rings, it will be worth remembering the role his strength played in forging such an impressive career.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images