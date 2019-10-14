Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Griffin Holt did something objectively adorable.

Griffin, the young son of ultra-utility man Brock Holt, has grown near and dear to the hearts of Boston Red Sox fans over the past year-plus. Brock Holt often fuels Red Sox Nation’s love for Griffin through his Instagram, and the duo turned in yet another must-see clip Sunday afternoon.

The Holts happened to come across a billboard featuring David Ortiz, who Griffin evidently is a big fan of, as evidenced in the video here.

We have to imagine the clip will put a big smile on Big Papi’s face.

As for Brock, his future remains unclear as free agency approaches. But for a few reasons, Griffin included, it’s safe to say Boston fans would love to see the seven-year pro stick around.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images