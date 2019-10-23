Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are responsible for some of the most absurd stats in all of American sports.

Honestly, only Wayne Gretzky, Wilt Chamberlain and some baseball players from a million years ago can match the comedy behind the numbers that Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have amassed over the last two decades.

What’s more, sports fans somehow have become numb to seeing remarkable Patriots stats flash up on their TV screens.

However, Boston Sports Info has come across a Patriots stat that truly is hard to believe, and Julian Edelman is at the center of it.

Take a look at this:

Tom Brady – Julian Edelman

When both play

vs AFC, at home

regular season (41-0, 1.000) ridiculous details pic.twitter.com/WvrgIcov18 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 23, 2019

That’s right: The Patriots are undefeated at home in the regular season against an AFC opponent when both Brady and Edelman play. No AFC team ever has marched into Gillette Stadium before the postseason when Brady and Edelman are on the field and left with a victory.

Will that change Sunday when the Patriots host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns? Probably not.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images