Julian Edelman’s remarkable consistency is perhaps the greatest quality he brings to the New England Patriots.

However, just how consistent Edelman has been over the years — especially with Tom Brady at quarterback — might surprise you.

Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Julian Edelman Longest streak of ≥ 3 receptions, in the regular and post season, in Patriot history 1. Julian Edelman – 35*

2. Wes Welker – 34

3. Wes Welker – 27

* – Active Note: It is 55 straight games with Brady as QB details pic.twitter.com/LkgYM0kONw — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 10, 2019

Edelman will seek to continue his amazing streak Thursday night when the Patriots host the New York Giants.

The star receiver was limited in practice all week with a rib issue, but is expected to play. Phillip Dorsett, on the other hand, will sit out with a hamstring ailment.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images