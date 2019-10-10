Julian Edelman’s remarkable consistency is perhaps the greatest quality he brings to the New England Patriots.
However, just how consistent Edelman has been over the years — especially with Tom Brady at quarterback — might surprise you.
Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:
Edelman will seek to continue his amazing streak Thursday night when the Patriots host the New York Giants.
The star receiver was limited in practice all week with a rib issue, but is expected to play. Phillip Dorsett, on the other hand, will sit out with a hamstring ailment.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images