Fair warning to NFL teams: Throw deep on the Patriots at your own risk.
The New England defense, particularly the secondary, has been all-time good through four games this season. Allowing just one offensive touchdown all season, Bill Belichick’s defense has tormented opposing quarterbacks and suffocated receivers.
There are many stats that prove just how good this unit has been, but perhaps none illustrates the greatness of the Patriots defense like this one from NFL Research:
Yeah, that’s impressive.
The Patriots defense once again should dominate Sunday when it faces the Washington Redskins and whoever Jay Gruden plans on starting at quarterback.
